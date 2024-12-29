Payton Pritchard News: Leader from deep off bench in loss

Pritchard recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 loss to Indiana.

Pritchard provided a huge offensively lift off the Celtics bench Sunday, leading all players in threes made while concluding as one of three Boston players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Pritchard posted his 14th game of the year with five or more threes made while surpassing the 20-point mark in 11 contests. Sunday's game marked the second straight outing that Pritchard has reached double figures in scoring to go along with four or more threes.