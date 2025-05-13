Payton Pritchard News: Scores 12 points in Game 4

Pritchard supplied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jayson Tatum wasn't able to return to Game 4 due to an apparent right lower-leg injury, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday. The Celtics are using a very tight rotation in the playoffs, and if Tatum is forced to miss time, it's likely that Pritchard would be the player to step into a featured role for Boston.