Payton Pritchard News: Shines from deep in win

Pritchard produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 23 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 win over the Bucks.

Pritchard is positioning himself for a Sixth Man of The Year campaign through 11 regular-season outings. The 26-year-old has drained three or more three-pointers in five consecutive games, during which he has also scored at least 16 points in each game. Pritchard continues to provide a crucial spark off the bench, and he has averaged 16.5 points, 3.9 three-pointers, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.1 minutes per game.