Payton Pritchard News: Strikes for 20 off bench Saturday

Pritchard logged 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-115 overtime loss to the Hawks.

It's the second time in the last three games Pritchard has hit for 20 points, although the fifth-year guard managed just four points in between. His role on the bench can make him feast or famine from game to game, but over his last 12 contests, Pritchard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 boards, 2.8 threes and 0.7 steals in 25.6 minutes.