Pelle Larsson News: Efficient shooting in loss

Larsson accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Larsson was one of the few bright spots for Miami in the Game 4 loss Monday, connecting on five of his eight field-goal attempts. However, the Cavaliers were determined to end this first-round series in a sweep, crushing Larsson and company by 55 points. The rookie forward's season comes to an end with averages of 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in this series while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.