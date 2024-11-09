Peyton Watson News: Making most of opportunity

Watson amassed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 135-122 win over the Heat.

With Aaron Gordon (calf) sidelined, Watson has seen an increased role over the last three games. During that stretch, he's averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes per game. Watson is locked into a starting role until Gordon returns, and the third-year forward's defensive prowess makes him an intriguing fantasy option.