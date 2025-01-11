Peyton Watson News: Posts diverse line from bench

Watson provided 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 124-105 victory over Brooklyn.

Watson only took five shot attempts, but he made solid contributions in secondary categories in the victory. The Nuggets have a lot invested in Watson, but many forget that he entered the league following limited action in the college ranks and is still considered a development project for the team. Barring a rash of injuries, he will remain stuck in the depth chart for the foreseeable future.