PJ Hall News: Signs two-way deal with Memphis
Hall agreed to a two-way contract with Memphis on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hall will head to Memphis after spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with Denver, during which he averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.5 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances. After being let go by Denver, the 23-year-old joined the Hornets for Summer League, where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13.7 minutes per game across five outings.
