Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
PJ Hall headshot

PJ Hall News: Signs two-way deal with Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Hall agreed to a two-way contract with Memphis on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hall will head to Memphis after spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with Denver, during which he averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.5 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances. After being let go by Denver, the 23-year-old joined the Hornets for Summer League, where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13.7 minutes per game across five outings.

PJ Hall
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now