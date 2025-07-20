PJ Hall News: Signs two-way deal with Memphis

Hall agreed to a two-way contract with Memphis on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hall will head to Memphis after spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with Denver, during which he averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 3.5 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances. After being let go by Denver, the 23-year-old joined the Hornets for Summer League, where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 13.7 minutes per game across five outings.