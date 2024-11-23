Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
P.J. Washington headshot

P.J. Washington News: Double-double in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Washington provided 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over the Nuggets.

It's the second double-double in three games for Washington since he returned to the Dallas starting lineup. The 26-year-old forward missed five games earlier this month with a knee injury and delivered an unimpressive four-point, six-rebound effort Tuesday against the Pelicans, but he's at least been consistent on the defensive end. In those three starts, he's recorded four steals and three blocks.

P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now