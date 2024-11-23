P.J. Washington News: Double-double in Friday's win

Washington provided 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over the Nuggets.

It's the second double-double in three games for Washington since he returned to the Dallas starting lineup. The 26-year-old forward missed five games earlier this month with a knee injury and delivered an unimpressive four-point, six-rebound effort Tuesday against the Pelicans, but he's at least been consistent on the defensive end. In those three starts, he's recorded four steals and three blocks.