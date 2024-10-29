P.J. Washington News: Records double-double Monday

Washington accumulated 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-102 victory over the Jazz.

Washington made his presence felt on both ends of the court Monday and posted his first double-double of the campaign. Even though he's scored in double digits in two of his first three appearances this season, his role in the Mavs' offensive scheme is secondary, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect massive contributions out of him on a game-to-game basis.