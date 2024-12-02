Precious Achiuwa Injury: Closing in on return

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Monday that Achiuwa (hamstring) is "getting closer" to making his season debut and could be ready to play "in a week or so," Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Achiuwa thus looks likely to miss the remaining three games of the Knicks' homestand this week, but he might be cleared to play during the team's three-game road trip that begins Monday in Toronto. While Achiuwa likely won't have a sizable role waiting for him once he's back to full strength, he could end up unseating Jericho Sims as the top backup to starting center Karl-Anthony Towns.