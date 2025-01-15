Precious Achiuwa News: Season-high 30 minutes sans Towns

Achiuwa chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 overtime victory over the 76ers.

It was the first time Achiuwa reached double digits in scoring since a Jan. 6 loss to Orlando, and the 25-year-old ended up getting more playing time Wednesday than starting center Jericho Sims, who logged 23 minutes. Achiuwa has now played three games this year with Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb) sidelined, averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.8 minutes while shooting 73.3 percent from the field through this interval. With Towns' status up in the air ahead of Friday's clash with the Timberwolves, Achiuwa appears to be worth a speculative add in deep fantasy leagues.