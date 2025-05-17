Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Precious Achiuwa headshot

Precious Achiuwa News: Sees nine minutes in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Achiuwa had six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over nine minutes during Friday's 119-81 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Achiuwa was hobbled by an ankle injury coming into this game, but he was able to see some rare minutes in garbage time. The Knicks have used a very tight rotation in the playoffs, and that's likely to be the case against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Precious Achiuwa
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now