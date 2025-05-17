Precious Achiuwa News: Sees nine minutes in Game 6

Achiuwa had six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over nine minutes during Friday's 119-81 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Achiuwa was hobbled by an ankle injury coming into this game, but he was able to see some rare minutes in garbage time. The Knicks have used a very tight rotation in the playoffs, and that's likely to be the case against Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals.