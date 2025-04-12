Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable for season finale

Grimes (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Grimes missed Friday's game against the Hawks due to a right shoulder sprain, and that same injury has him as a potential game-time call for the regular-season finale. The 76ers don't have anything to play for Sunday, but Grimes will aim to end the season on a high note, as he's been Philadelphia's best player since the All-Star break. He enters the final day of the regular season with averages of 23.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across 23 appearances since the break.