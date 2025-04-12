Fantasy Basketball
Quentin Grimes headshot

Quentin Grimes Injury: Questionable for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Grimes (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Grimes missed Friday's game against the Hawks due to a right shoulder sprain, and that same injury has him as a potential game-time call for the regular-season finale. The 76ers don't have anything to play for Sunday, but Grimes will aim to end the season on a high note, as he's been Philadelphia's best player since the All-Star break. He enters the final day of the regular season with averages of 23.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across 23 appearances since the break.

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
