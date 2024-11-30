Quentin Grimes News: Scores season-high 24 points

Grimes posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-6 FT), four rebounds and a block across 29 minutes in Saturday's 106-94 win over the Jazz.

Grimes was coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound effort in the win over the Knicks on Nov. 27, and he reached a new season-high scoring mark with another efficient display. Grimes' fantasy value will be directly tied to Luka Doncic's return from a wrist injury. If Doncic isn't able to play against the Trail Blazers on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back, however, then expect Grimes to remain in the starting unit while experiencing a sizable uptick in his usage rate.