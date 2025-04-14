Quentin Grimes News: Strong finish to season overall

Grimes recorded eight points (3-14 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls.

With the injury-plagued 76ers missing their top three scoring options in the final weeks of the regular season, Grimes stepped up in a big way to wrap up the year. Over his closing 12 contests, Grimes averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 35.1 minutes. The 24-year-old swingman should garner plenty of interest from other teams this offseason, but Grimes is a restricted free agent, so the 76ers have the ability to match any offer he receives.