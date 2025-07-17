Quenton Jackson Injury: Likely done in Summer League
Jackson (leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jackson continues to deal with a left leg injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Texas A&M product appeared in 28 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.
