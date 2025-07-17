Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson Injury: Likely done in Summer League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Jackson (leg) has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson continues to deal with a left leg injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. The Texas A&M product appeared in 28 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now