Quenton Jackson headshot

Quenton Jackson News: Monster showing in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Jackson produced 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes Friday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 119-107 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Jackson paced the Mad Ants in scoring, but his effort wasn't enough to help his team come away with the victory. The Texas A&M product has been a force as a scorer of late, reaching the 20-point threshold in four of his last five appearances and shooting 49.3 percent from the field over this impressive stretch.

