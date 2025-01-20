Quenton Jackson News: Monster showing in G League loss
Jackson produced 29 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes Friday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 119-107 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Jackson paced the Mad Ants in scoring, but his effort wasn't enough to help his team come away with the victory. The Texas A&M product has been a force as a scorer of late, reaching the 20-point threshold in four of his last five appearances and shooting 49.3 percent from the field over this impressive stretch.
