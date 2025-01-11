Quenton Jackson News: Submits 10 points in G League win

Jackson posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes Friday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 119-108 win over the Osceola Magic.

Jackson made his sixth start of the season for the Mad Ants, and he's now averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes in those contests while shooting a scorching 52.9 percent from downtown. The two-way player saw has made 18 appearances (seven starts) with the parent club this season, but he's expected to see the majority of his playing time with the Mad Ants moving forward.