Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Rose headshot

Quinton Rose News: Returns to action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Rose (undisclosed) returned to action in Tuesday's 111-103 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks, recording eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes.

Rose has been terrific on the defensive side of things for Austin, averaging 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest. His shot has eluded him, however, as he's hitting 39.9 percent from the field across 19 appearances.

Quinton Rose
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now