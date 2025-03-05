Quinton Rose News: Returns to action Tuesday

Rose (undisclosed) returned to action in Tuesday's 111-103 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks, recording eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 25 minutes.

Rose has been terrific on the defensive side of things for Austin, averaging 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest. His shot has eluded him, however, as he's hitting 39.9 percent from the field across 19 appearances.