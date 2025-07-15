Menu
Rayan Rupert News: Game-high 24 points in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Rupert recorded 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 93-87 Summer League win over the Pelicans.

Rupert torched the nets Tuesday, logging game highs in both points and three-pointers. The 21-year-old bounced back from a three-point performance during Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, when he shot 1-for-4 from the field in 25 minutes. Rupert has now posted at least 23 points in two of his three Summer League appearances.

Rayan Rupert
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
