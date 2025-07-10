RayJ Dennis News: Impresses in SL win

Dennis recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 Summer League victory over Cleveland.

Dennis made his presence felt on both ends of the court in a tightly-contested win. The Baylor product fell just one assist shy of a double-double and led the team in points, made threes and dimes. Dennis will continue to search for opportunities at the NBA level but will have his work cut out competing against the likes of T.J. McConnell, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard.