RayJ Dennis News: Paces Indiana in SL loss

Dennis racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Dennis recorded team-high marks in points and steals, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old two-way player spent the majority of his time in the G League last season, averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.5 minutes per game in 36 appearances between Noblesville and San Diego.