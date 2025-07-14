RayJ Dennis News: Paces Indiana in SL loss
Dennis racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League loss to the Bulls.
Dennis recorded team-high marks in points and steals, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old two-way player spent the majority of his time in the G League last season, averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.5 minutes per game in 36 appearances between Noblesville and San Diego.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now