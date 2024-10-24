Reed Sheppard News: Quiet in debut Wednesday

Sheppard totaled four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets.

Sheppard played just 16 minutes in his debut, ending with a modest line. Despite being arguably the most talented player in the 2024 draft class, Sheppard finds himself battling a number of other up-and-coming players for playing time. At best, he should be viewed as a backend fantasy asset. Should the Rockets encounter injuries at any point, his value could increase, as could be the case later in the season if they fall out of playoff contention.