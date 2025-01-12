Reed Sheppard News: Recalled from G League on Sunday

The Rockets recalled Sheppard from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sheppard joined the Vipers for a three-game stint after losing his spot in the Rockets' rotation, during which he averaged 30.7 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 35.5 minutes per contest. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft isn't guaranteed a larger role upon his return, and over his last five outings with the parent club, Sheppard has averaged 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds across 10.4 minutes per game.