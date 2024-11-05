Fantasy Basketball
Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Season-high seven points Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Sheppard ended with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Monday's 109-97 win over the Knicks.

Sheppard saw double-digit minutes for the first time since Oct. 25 against Memphis. The third overall pick of the 2024 Draft has averaged only 3.1 points and 1.1 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the field across 9.3 minutes per game over seven regular-season outings. Sheppard will likely continue to compete for a slight uptick in playing time with Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in the frontcourt.

