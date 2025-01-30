Richaun Holmes News: Perfect shooting night in loss

Holmes put up eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 FT), five boards and three assists in 16 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 106-82 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran big man set a season high in assists Wednesday, while also matching his season high in rebounds and logging his second-best scoring game of the year. Alex Sarr (ankle) and Marvin Bagley (knee) are currently listed as day-to-day, and so long as they remain out, Holmes should continue seeing some opportunity at the center position behind Jonas Valanciunas. His next chance to take the court comes Thursday against the Lakers.