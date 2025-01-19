Ricky Council News: Productive in starting role

Council contributed 18 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

The efficiency wasn't really there, as Council made just 33.3 percent of his 18 shots from the field, but fantasy managers will certainly be pleased with his solid contributions on both ends of the court. Given that the Sixers are likely to remain depleted for the second leg of this back-to-back set Sunday when facing the Bucks, it wouldn't be surprising if Council earns another start. In two outings with the first unit, Council has racked up 31 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals.