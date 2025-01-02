Ricky Council News: Scores 12 points in blowout loss

Council racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 loss to the Warriors.

Council gave the 76ers a boost with 12 points off the bench, but he wasn't able to offer much production elsewhere in the box score, and most of contributions came during garbage time in the fourth quarter of Thursday's blowout loss. The 23-year-old wing hasn't been a consistent part of Philadelphia's rotation recently, as he's averaging 8.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.5 threes in 15.7 minutes covering his last eight appearances. Fantasy managers can leave Council on the majority of waiver wires while the team is relatively healthy.