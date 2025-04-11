Ricky Council News: Starting Friday

Council is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Friday, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Council will make his 12th start of the season Friday and eighth since March 14. Over his last 15 games, Council has averaged 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 24.8 minutes per contest, though he's shooting 36.9 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three across that span.