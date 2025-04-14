Ricky Council News: Struggles in regular-season finale

Council closed Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls with five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 22 minutes.

Council struggled after moving to the second unit for the Sixers' regular-season finale, and he shot just 25.8 percent from the field during his final five appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. The second-year forward received an uptick in playing time due to a litany of injuries this season, finishing with averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 three-pointers, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks across 17.1 minutes per contest in 73 regular-season games.