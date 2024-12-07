Riley Minix News: Logs first G League double-double

Minix played 34 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 114-100 win over the Hustle and compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Minix had a productive outing during Friday's victory, hauling in 10 rebounds en route to recording his first double-double of the season. The 24-year-old also had a solid shooting performance as he connected on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has only made one appearance in the NBA so far this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.