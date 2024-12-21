Riley Minix News: Pours in 25 points in G League
Minix totaled 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in the G League Austin Spurs' 105-100 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.
Minix was efficient on the offensive end and led Austin in scoring. Overall, the 24-year-old is performing at a high level in his first season of G League action, averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 15 appearances. Minix is on a two-way deal with San Antonio, but his opportunities at the NBA level are expected to remain scarce during his rookie campaign.
