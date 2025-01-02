Riley Minix News: Scores 17 points in G League

Minix logged 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes Wednesday in the G League Austin Spurs' 121-102 win over the Iowa Wolves.

The two-way player has appeared in just one game at the NBA level with San Antonio this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League. Over his 19 outings with Austin this season, Minix is averaging 19.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest.