Riley Minix News: Won't play Saturday
Minix (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Minix will sit Saturday presumably as a matter of simple rest, though his recovery from shoulder surgery likely played a role in this decision. The forward appeared in just one game for the Spurs in the 2024-25 season, pulling down two rebounds in seven minutes.
