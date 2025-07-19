Menu
Riley Minix headshot

Riley Minix News: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 5:06pm

Minix (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Minix will sit Saturday presumably as a matter of simple rest, though his recovery from shoulder surgery likely played a role in this decision. The forward appeared in just one game for the Spurs in the 2024-25 season, pulling down two rebounds in seven minutes.

Riley Minix
San Antonio Spurs
