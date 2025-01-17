RJ Barrett News: Balanced output Friday

Barrett had 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 130-112 loss to the Bucks.

The 24-year-old swingman tallied his ninth double-double of the season Friday, matching Scottie Barnes for the team lead with 10 assists. Across his last seven contests, Barrett has averaged a productive 18.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 threes. As long as floor general Immanuel Quickley (groin) remains sidelined, Barrett should continue handling a heightened usage rate for the Raptors, which should amplify the latter's overall fantasy value in the meantime.