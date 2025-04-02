RJ Barrett News: Cleared to play Thursday
Barrett (rest) doesn't appear on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, Barrett will be back in action for Thursday after resting in Tuesday's 137-118 loss to the Bulls, but head coach Darko Rajakovic could continue to hold the 24-year-old under 30 minutes as the Raptors look to limit the workloads of their top players as the season winds down. Thursday's game marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so Barrett will most likely be rested in Friday's game against the Pistons.
