RJ Barrett News: Goes for 30 points Monday
Barrett recorded 30 points (13-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-108 loss to the Knicks.
Barrett reached the 30-point mark for the seventh time this season, and despite finishing just two boards shy of a double-double against his former team, the Raptors still came up short on a night where they also lost Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury. The absence of Barnes could result in a more significant role on offense for Barrett, who's averaging 26.2 points per game since the beginning of December.
