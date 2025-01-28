RJ Barrett News: Pops for 17 in win
Barrett had 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over New Orleans.
The 24-year-old forward continues to supply consistent offense for the Raptors. Barrett has scored at least 15 points in seven straight games, a stretch in which Toronto has gone 6-1, and he's averaging 18.9 points, 6.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals over that span while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent from long distance.
