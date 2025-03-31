RJ Barrett News: Pours in 31 points

Barrett finished with 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 victory over the 76ers.

Barrett didn't play Friday against the Hornets due to rest, but he was back in his usual role Sunday, producing his ninth game of the campaign with at least 30 points in the process. Across 55 appearances this season, Barrett has posted averages of 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 three-pointers on 47.3 percent shooting from the field.