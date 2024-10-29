RJ Barrett News: Scores 20 points in season debut

Barrett provided 20 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Barrett didn't have his best shooting numbers, though that's somewhat expected since he suffered an injury in the preseason and this was his first taste of competitive basketball. Even if his shot isn't falling, Barrett will remain a valuable asset in most formats as long as he can hover around the 20-point mark while posting solid peripheral stats in most games.