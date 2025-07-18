Menu
RJ Luis

RJ Luis Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 18, 2025

Luis (knee) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Luis will remain sidelined for a seventh straight contest due to left knee soreness, and it doesn't appear as though he'll be able to make his professional debut during the Summer League at this point. With Utah missing several key players Friday, Elijah Harkless and Max Abmas should be in line for a boost in ball-handling duties.

