RJ Luis Injury: Another absence coming

Luis will remain sidelined for a seventh straight contest due to left knee soreness, and it doesn't appear as though he'll be able to make his professional debut during the Summer League at this point. With Utah missing several key players Friday, Elijah Harkless and Max Abmas should be in line for a boost in ball-handling duties.