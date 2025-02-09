Rob Dillingham News: Shooting woes in spot start

Dillingham produced eight points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Dillingham struggled from three-point range during his first career start, though he did tie the team-high mark in assists. The rookie has received fairly significant playing time in 13 outings since returning from a multi-week absence due to a right ankle sprain. In that 13-game span, Dillingham has averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 assists across 16.2 minutes per contest. The 20-year-old will likely continue to stick around in the Minnesota rotation until Donte DiVincenzo (toe) returns.