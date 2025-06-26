Rocco Zikarsky News: Lands with Minnesota

Zikarsky was selected by the Bulls with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Bulls will trade his rights to the Timberwolves.

A 7-foot-3 center with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, Zikarsky offers tremendous potential as a rim protector. The 18-year-old from Australia possesses good mobility for his size and is a strong finisher, but a lack of lateral speed and an unreliable outside shot could prevent him from emerging as a starter at the NBA level. With Rudy Gobert on the books for at least two more seasons and with the Timberwolves investing a first-round pick in another center in Joan Beringer, Zikarsky won't be needed to contribute right away. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, Zikarsky will sign a two-year, two-way deal with Minnesota, meaning that he'll likely see most of his playing time over the next two seasons in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.