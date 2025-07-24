Ron Harper News: Waived by Detroit
The Pistons waived Harper on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
After playing in only one regular-season game for Detroit during the 2024-25 campaign, Harper is officially a free agent. The Rutgers product will be looking for a fresh start in the NBA. He's played a total of 11 games throughout three seasons, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Ron Harper
Free Agent
