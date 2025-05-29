Rudy Gobert News: Invisible in Game 5 loss
Gobert closed Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with two points (1-1 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes.
Gobert closed his postseason with another disappointing performance, having failed to have a huge impact despite the teams' success. Through 15 playoff games, Gobert scored double digits only three times, blocking multiple shots on just three occasions. It was a somewhat underwhelming season all-around for Gobert, averaging 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 72 appearances across the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now