Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Logs 12th double-double of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Gobert ended Saturday's 113-103 loss to Golden State with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Gobert, who supplied a full stat line for the Timberwolves on Saturday. Since the calendar turned to December, Gobert is averaging 11.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 66.0 percent from the floor over nine outings. The 32-year-old star big man may not offer fantasy managers much in the way of outside scoring and playmaking, but Gobert is shooting a career-high 72.9 percent from the charity stripe on the season as a whole and remains an elite source of swats and boards along with a high field-goal percentage.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now