Rudy Gobert News: Logs 12th double-double of season

Gobert ended Saturday's 113-103 loss to Golden State with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Gobert, who supplied a full stat line for the Timberwolves on Saturday. Since the calendar turned to December, Gobert is averaging 11.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 66.0 percent from the floor over nine outings. The 32-year-old star big man may not offer fantasy managers much in the way of outside scoring and playmaking, but Gobert is shooting a career-high 72.9 percent from the charity stripe on the season as a whole and remains an elite source of swats and boards along with a high field-goal percentage.