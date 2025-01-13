Rudy Gobert News: Nabs double-double in victory

Gobert registered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 120-106 win over the Wizards.

Gobert chipped in a game-high mark in rebounds while securing his 16th double-double across 39 regular-season appearances. The big man has been efficient of late, shooting 80.0 percent from the field over his last three outings. However, Gobert's numbers have dropped considerably this year, and he is on pace to average his lowest points per game (10.1) since the 2015-16 campaign, as well as his lowest rebounds per game (10.5) since the 2014-15 season.