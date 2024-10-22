Rudy Gobert News: Signs three-year extension

The Timberwolves signed Gobert to a three-year, $110 million extension Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, Gobert will likely remain with the club for the long haul after this extension. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year averaged a double-double for the eighth consecutive season in the 2023-24 campaign. Last season, Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.8 combined steals plus blocks across 34.1 minutes per game in 76 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old is expected to decline his player option for the 2025-26 season, allowing him to receive a fresh extension through the 2027-28 season, according to Charania.