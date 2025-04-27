Rui Hachimura News: Hits for 23 in Game 4 loss

Hachimura finished Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward came through with his best offensive performance of the playoffs so far, but it wasn't quite enough for the Lakers. Hachimura hadn't scored more than 11 points in any of the first three games of the series, and Sunday's five made three-pointers tied his season high, a mark he set Christmas Day against the Warriors.