Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rui Hachimura headshot

Rui Hachimura News: Hits for 23 in Game 4 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Hachimura finished Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes.

The 27-year-old forward came through with his best offensive performance of the playoffs so far, but it wasn't quite enough for the Lakers. Hachimura hadn't scored more than 11 points in any of the first three games of the series, and Sunday's five made three-pointers tied his season high, a mark he set Christmas Day against the Warriors.

Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now